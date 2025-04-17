Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler channels Steph Curry by rocking custom Warriors jersey in workout

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Everyone wants to shoot like Steph Curry, including Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler III.

As Golden State prepares to face the Houston Rockets in their first-round NBA playoff series, Butler held a private workout and rocked a custom Warriors jersey featuring his name and Curry's No. 30.

While media members and portions of Dub Nation might want Butler to shoot more 3-pointers, he's fully aware of his strengths.

"I can shoot," Butler told reporters after the Warriors' NBA play-in game win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. "I just choose not to shoot 3's. I'd rather drive into the paint, get me a layup, a middy or pass the ball to somebody that's probably a much better shooter than I am.

"I think you and everybody else wants me to shoot more 3's but I like shooting some layups."

Since joining the Warriors after the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, Butler is shooting just 27.9 percent from 3-point range, but he's shooting 52.6 percent on 2-point field goals.

But the six-time NBA All-Star does know the impact of his occasional 3-pointers.

"I think it's deflating whenever I hit a three because everybody thinks that I can't shoot," Butler told reporters Tuesday. "Love it. Keep backing off."

If Butler takes -- and makes -- more 3-pointers during the Warriors' NBA playoff run, channeling Curry's superpowers might have been the magic touch.

This article tagged under:

Jimmy ButlerSteph Curry
