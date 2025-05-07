What Butler learned about Warriors in Game 1 win over Timberwolves

Every Robin needs a Batman.

After the Warriors’ 99-88 Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Target Center, wing Jimmy Butler revealed to TNT’s Lauren Jbara what he learned from Golden State’s formidable performance.

“That Steph is our best player, and the game is much easier when we've got him," Butler said after the win.

Jimmy tells @laurenjbara what he learned from the @warriors' Game 1 win 😆 pic.twitter.com/RSTnkNsuc7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2025

Unsurprisingly, Butler highlighted the importance of star teammate Steph Curry, who left the game early in the second quarter due to a left hamstring strain.

Butler, who has formed a Batman-Robin-esque duo with Curry, is likely heading into Game 2 without his scoring partner.

Steph went to the Warriors' locker room with an apparent hamstring injury



(via: @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/rNQTmChFWj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2025

Although Butler, Buddy Hield and Draymond Green managed to compensate on offense amid Curry’s absence, it’s a less than ideal scenario for Golden State, which outshot Minnesota 42.9 percent to 17.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Butler hopes that changes soon.

"We want Steph back, I’ll tell you that,” Butler said. "It’s hard playing without that man, but we got one on the road. [We] came here to do what we had to do.”

Tuesday night marked Butler’s return to Target Center for the first time since 2021. The 35-year-old spent just over one season with the Timberwolves before his trade demand was fulfilled just three weeks into the 2018-19 NBA season.

Despite losing his Batman, Butler celebrated his return to Minnesota with a Western Conference semifinal win. It doesn’t get much better than that.

The Dubs steal Game 1 in Minnesota 😈 pic.twitter.com/FucgpvtyzI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2025

“Great, with a new group and in the playoffs,” Butler concluded. “I don’t think you can ask for anything better than to be here and get a W.”

