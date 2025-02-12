Kerr reveals funny way Butler is fitting in with Warriors

There's no questioning Jimmy Butler's talent. But when he was looking for a new home before last week's NBA trade deadline, there were concerns about his locker room fit.

Golden State acquired the veteran forward in a blockbuster move one day before the deadline, and through two games, it appears to have paid off on the court as the team has gone 2-0 in the Jimmy Butler era. But how are things behind the scenes?

"He's been great," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs." "He's right in the middle of the card games on the plane with Draymond [Green] and Steph [Curry]. There seems to be a lot of laughter in that locker room. He's a very charismatic guy. It's great timing. He needed a change. He had a great run in Miami and he was ready for something different. And we needed a burst.

"And you can feel that it's a good fit both on the court and in the locker room. He just has a really good energy about him. He's thrilled to be here. The guys are happy he's here. And there's a sense of confidence that he can really help us get to where we want to go."

One report in particular suggested that both Steph Curry and Warriors coach Steve Kerr had concerns about Butler's fit in the Warriors' locker room and that his big personality might not gel with others.

It's early, but that doesn't seem to be the case at all.

In Golden State's comeback win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, Butler's Warriors debut, Butler and Curry combined for 59 points and already have shared several viral moments together.

Steph Curry — Jimmy Butler. 😂😂



pic.twitter.com/sl66ij5z01 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 9, 2025

That’s 117 combined points for Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler over the last two games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CssFMI94fU — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) February 11, 2025

While both stars have stated they're basically polar opposites, they confidently agreed opposites attract.

It's a small sample size, but Butler already has impacted winning for Golden State. In two games, he's averaging 22.5 points on 45.8-percent shooting, with 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals in 30 minutes, in which the Warriors are 2-0 in such contests.

The Warriors are trying to dig themselves out of the hole they got themselves in to start the season. Butler is and will help with that, both with his play on the hardwood and, of course, one joke at a time off the court.

