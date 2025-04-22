Jimmy Butler

What 2025 draft picks Warriors, Heat will swap to finish Butler trade

By Joaquin Ruiz

The Warriors’ trade for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat on Feb. 5 officially is complete.

The league announced the final moving part on Monday after settling several tiebreakers through random drawings. As a result, Golden State will send the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to Miami and receives pick No. 41 in return.

In sum, the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler and the No. 40 selection from the Heat in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schröder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and pick No. 20. Wiggins, Anderson and the 20th pick went to Miami, while Schröder and Waters landed with the Detroit Pistons.

So far, the five-team deal was worth it.

The Warriors were desperate for a spark, and Butler delivered. Golden State has won 24 of 31 total games with Butler in a Warriors uniform and currently has a 1-0 series lead over the Houston Rockets in the 2025 Western Conference first-round playoffs. Many analysts and fans consider the Butler-era Warriors to be contenders for the franchise’s fifth NBA championship in 11 seasons.

The Heat, meanwhile, survived the NBA play-in tournament but are candidates to be swept by the East’s leading Cleveland Cavaliers. Perhaps Dub Nation can find solace regarding Wiggins, a Bay Area fan favorite, as he is averaging a solid 19.0 points on 45.8-percent shooting in his new Miami threads.

