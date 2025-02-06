Ex-GM Myers drops bold one-liner about Warriors' Butler trade

The Warriors' blockbuster trade that landed them six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler sparked league-wide reaction Wednesday night, but perhaps no voice is as telling as the orchestrator of the team's dynasty run.

Bob Myers, who served as Golden State's general manager for more than a decade, winning four championships, spoke candidly about the deal Thursday morning on ESPN's "NBA Today."

"This move erased this uncertainty about being all in," Myers said. "This move and the money -- not just the move but the money Jimmy got for the next two years. We're playing poker. They just took it and pushed it in the middle. The question is do they have Jacks underneath? Do they have Kings? Do they have Aces?

"Here's the final thing: they just got to stay healthy. When you got three guys their age, that's going to be the thing. But you know what? I like it. He's a winner."

Golden State has long been trying to maximize what's remaining of Steph Curry's career, with a win-now mindset at the forefront.

The Warriors were tied to several big-name players dating back to the offseason since losing Klay Thompson, such as Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. They again tried to make a big splash by inquiring about trades for LeBron James and a reunion with Kevin Durant, per multiple reports.

When those talks fell through, their focus shifted to the disgruntled star, who had a well-documented falling out with the Miami Heat after suspending the last six years there.

Of course, there are at least two sides to every trade, and what the Warriors had to give up made for no easy goodbye. Parting ways with fan favorite Andrew Wiggins led to an emotional pregame moment in the Warriors' locker room prior to their matchup with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Emotions aside, though, Myers signed off on the blockbuster deal that he believes shows how serious the Warriors are about winning now.

