Social media erupts after Warriors' reported Butler blockbuster trade

After days, weeks and months of reported efforts, the Warriors made a big-time splash right before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

The NBA world was flipped upside down on Wednesday after Golden State reportedly acquired disgruntled Miami Heat star wing Jimmy Butler in a massive four-team trade that involved the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz -- the latter of which the Warriors were warming up to face when news of the deal broke.

There are as many moving parts in this blockbuster trade as there are hilarious reactions.

Here’s the latest from X, formerly known as Twitter:

A NEW BIG THREE IN THE BAY 🤝



Jimmy Butler is a Golden State Warrior 😲 pic.twitter.com/LsQzMOhPg3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2025

This guy broke the Jimmy Butler trade news to the Heat right now 🤣 (via shantsolmaz/IG) pic.twitter.com/wDUb1hICfx — Overtime (@overtime) February 6, 2025

welcome to the wild wild west 🎶 pic.twitter.com/dTh3njwWeX — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) February 6, 2025

Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green signed through 2026-27



That’s the Warriors’ Big Three the next three seasons, including the rest of this season. Jonathan Kuminga will be a restricted free agent this summer — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 6, 2025

Got a trade. Y’all happy now? 👀 — Festus Ezeli (@FestusEzeli) February 6, 2025

60 mil a year … never in doubt. pic.twitter.com/K2ee7uXXiV — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 6, 2025

Thank you Andrew Wiggins ❤️



WARRIORS LEGEND pic.twitter.com/KIjhMcqotx — trev (@BayAreaTrev) February 6, 2025

Dennis Schroeder with the Warriors to the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/JltuU8spFM — 🤝 (@HellaADZ) February 6, 2025

Mully heard the Dubs need an extra body for tonight's game 😂 pic.twitter.com/c4AodbQXVc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 6, 2025

Bay Area Jimmy Butler will feed families — 🅿️ (@DamianPeeples__) February 6, 2025

After Wiggins came off court following his warmup, an assistant coach, security, Steph Curry all dapped him up on his way back to locker room. In the locker room, couple of players walked over to Wiggins to shake hands with him in locker room. Shortly after, locker room closed. https://t.co/yHh94sCLWy — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 6, 2025

They counted you out in Minnesota. They said you lacked heart and grit. When you came here you proved them all wrong. You became an All-Star. You became a defensive menace. Wiggins island had its many victims.



2022 Finals then came along, with you locking up Tatum, getting… pic.twitter.com/OSQzydFx8F — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) February 6, 2025

Andrew Wiggins deserves a roaring ovation next time he’s at Chase Center. They don’t win the ‘22 title without him — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) February 6, 2025

