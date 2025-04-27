Jimmy Butler never misses a chance to take a shot at Warriors teammate Buddy Hield.

Shortly after Steph Curry carried the Butler-less Warriors to an incredible 104-93 Game 3 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Chase Center, the injured Warriors forward took to Instagram to celebrate the victory.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Butler posted a video of the bat signal with Curry's logo in it, but the caption was even better.

"thanks batman and team. excluding buddy."

Jimmy’s IG post after tonight’s win 😂



(Wait for the caption 👀)



[via @jimmybutler/IG] pic.twitter.com/ULn3Abx963 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 27, 2025

While Butler missed the game as he recovers from a left pelvic contusion, Hield finished with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and was a plus-14 in 29 minutes.

But Hield did the thing Butler hates the most -- dribble -- and that got the 32-year-old in trouble on several occasions Saturday night.

Hield was credited with two turnovers, but it felt like more. At one point, Butler was coaching up Hield about his dribbling.

"keep dribbling. i'm not inviting you to slap bones again" pic.twitter.com/Kqa1gRp54b — chano (@chanodesigns) April 27, 2025

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hield was asked about Butler's coaching, and the playful shots continued.

"Terrible, terrible advice," Hield told reporters. "Terrible advice. I was just tuning him out the whole time. Nah, he's been good. He's been positive. He's telling me how to read drives, except that one time I got picked by Steven Adams, he's giving me a look and I'm just like 'Yo, don't even talk about it.' But he's been good, just talking and just encouraging everybody.

"Especially when Draymond got a tech, he was letting everybody know that was good for our team. That'll get us going. That was big. It changed the game for us."

Butler and Hield have traded banter with each other ever since the former arrived via a blockbuster trade in early February.

And as long as the Warriors keep winning, the good times will keep rolling between Butler and Hield.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast