Lacob reaffirms Warriors' commitment to Kuminga after Butler trade

Warriors owner Joe Lacob is more than committed to fourth-year wing Jonathan Kuminga.

Despite Golden State’s pricy acquisition of six-time NBA All-Star forward Jimmy Butler at the Feb. 6 trade deadline and the expected steep market for Kuminga during the upcoming free agency period, Lacob made it clear his franchise envisions the 22-year-old being part of its long-term future.

Lacob spoke exclusively with The Athletic's Anthony Slater for a story published Wednesday, where he was asked if Butler's addition would complicate Kuminga's future with the Warriors.

“Why?” Lacob asked Slater.

Slater: "Because Butler’s salary next season is $25.9 million more than [Andrew] Wiggins was scheduled to make."

Lacob: “Yeah. So?”

Slater: "So Lacob and the Warriors are still committed to paying what it takes to keep Kuminga, who will enter a thin market as maybe the most intriguing wing target?"

Lacob: “Absolutely. One hundred percent. Are you kidding me? I love that guy. We love him.”

There you have it.

Lacob and the Warriors are comfortable giving Kuminga the bag in the upcoming offseason, even with Butler due roughly $54.13 million during the 2025-26 NBA season compared to the $28.22 million Wiggins would’ve been owed had Golden State retained him.

Nevertheless, Kuminga will be worth every penny. The athletic up-and-comer has improved every campaign – averaging career highs in points (16.8) and rebounds (five) this season over 32 games – since being selected No. 7 overall by Golden State in the 2021 NBA Draft and brings a youthful flare to one of the league’s older star-studded rosters led by a 36-year-old Steph Curry, 35-year-old Butler and 34-year-old Draymond Green.

Lacob, Golden State’s majority owner since 2010, understands writing big checks is part of the business. Especially after having slippery free-agent negotiations in the past with Curry and, most recently, first-year Dallas Maverick and former Warriors star Klay Thompson, Lacob is getting ahead of what surely will be an offseason full of suitors for Kuminga.

Golden State’s owner doesn’t want to see Kuminga in another uniform any time soon.

