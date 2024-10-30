Jonathan Kuminga

Report: Warriors move Kuminga to bench before Pelicans game

By Ali Thanawalla

The Warriors are moving forward Jonathan Kuminga to the bench ahead of Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN's Shams Charania and Kendra Andrews reported, citing sources.

Per Charania and Andrews, coach Steve Kerr will start Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis against New Orleans.

The Warriors won't have Steph Curry (left peroneal strain), Andrew Wiggins (lower back strain) and De'Anthony Melton (lower back strain).

Curry and Melton have been ruled out for Wednesday's second game of the home back-to-back with the Pelicans. Kerr deemed Wiggins as questionable for Wednesday's game.

Kerr was asked before Tuesday's game about Kuminga, who has struggled in the first three games of the season.

"Three games is nothing," Kerr told reporters. "I don't ever worry about a small sample size like that. JK had a really good preseason. He'll come around. We're going to need his force, his athleticism, and tonight could be a big night for him in that regard, depending on how the game plays out. We have obviously played 12 people each game, which means it's going to be a little harder for guys individually to find their rhythm because they're not playing as much. So I'm not worried about JK at all. He'll come around."

Kuminga is averaging 8.0 points on 33.3-percent shooting in 19.7 minutes through three games this season, after averaging 16.1 points on 52.9-percent shooting last year.

Kuminga was eligible to sign a rookie contract extension before Oct. 21, but he and the Warriors didn't reach an agreement, meaning he will become a restricted free agent after this season.

