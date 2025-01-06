Kuminga hopes ankle heals fast, not focused on his future

SAN FRANCISCO – Every basketball player, young and old, at some point, twists an ankle. Some cause minimal damage, and others have long-term effects. As a natural leaper who explodes into the air, Jonathan Kuminga has rolled his ankle multiple times throughout his basketball life.

The sprain to his right ankle he sustained Saturday night in the Warriors’ win against the Memphis Grizzlies wasn’t his most painful, but will likely require the longest recovery time. The Warriors on Sunday announced an MRI revealed Kuminga has a significant lateral sprain that will sideline him for at least the next three weeks.

“It’s probably going to take a little bit longer than usual,” Kuminga said at his locker on Sunday. “Just trying to heal better.”

Kuminga revealed it is the outside of his ankle that he injured. He says he knew right away that something was wrong. Pain was immediate, which is why he motioned to the Warriors’ bench to take him out, knowing his night was done then and there.

The 22-year-old is hoping age is in his favor to return as fast as possible.

“I’m still young, so my body heals faster,” Kuminga said. “I hope it heals faster this time. But the last time I had an ankle injury it healed fast.”

But Kuminga will listen to director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini, following his lead and the rest of the Warriors’ training staff to ensure he comes back as close to full strength as possible. He will stay back in the Bay Area and not travel with the Warriors on their upcoming road trip. Kuminga currently isn’t in a boot, but has to use crutches and can’t put much weight, if any at all, on his right ankle.

“I would love to be back before the [three weeks], but I’m going to trust the process slowly,” Kuminga said. “I trust the guys behind the doors. They know what they’re doing. I’m going to listen to them and take it slowly until I heal right.”

A three-week re-evaluation means Kuminga will miss at least 11 games. Between how well he has been playing and the upcoming Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline being a month away, when the injury occurred is frustrating for all parties.

Kuminga, 22, averaged 21.0 points and 6.3 rebounds for the month of December. In 13 games for the month, Kuminga scored 20 or more points seven times, and had three games of at least 30 points.

All aspects of the game, from the outside looking in, have slowed down for the former No. 7 overall draft pick. Kuminga credits a handful of people for empowering him to gain more trust and confidence in his fourth professional season.

“Just the confidence and the trust coming from my teammates, coming from Steve [Kerr] himself,” Kuminga said. “A lot of talks with Steve. A lot of talks with [Warriors assistant coach Anthony Vereen], who I watch film with, just talking basketball and him telling me there’s another level that I still have to unlock that I didn’t even think about.

“A lot of things just started clicking.”

As the Warriors’ young player with the most upside, Kuminga’s name will be thrown around in trade rumors, just like they have been time and time again. Though that part of his future is out of his hands, Kuminga, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, says he’s comfortable in his place with the organization now and in the future.

“I feel good. I feel good,” Kuminga said. “Like I’ve said before, you never know what’s going to happen, but I’m very confident where I’m at. I feel good about where I’m at with everything that’s going on.”

