Kuminga returns to Warriors practice for first time since injury

By Angelina Martin

Fresh off a successful NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay, the Warriors announced more good news about injured forward Jonathan Kuminga as they gear up for the final 27 games of the season.

The 22-year-old returned to Golden State practice Wednesday evening for the first time since sustaining a sprained right ankle in the Warriors' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 4. Kuminga has missed Golden State's last 21 games, during which the team has gone 10-11.

Kuminga's return to game action -- and live contact -- will be based on his continued progress and physical readiness, per the Warriors. Before Wednesday's update, Kuminga had been participating in individual on-court workouts.

In 32 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26 minutes. He's shooting a career-low 45.9 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range.

When Kuminga returns, he will join a new-look Warriors roster that features six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, who aims to mentor the young talent, alongside mainstays Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

The Warriors begin the final stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season Friday against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, though it appears rather unlikely Kuminga will be ready for that game.

