Draymond shares message to Kuminga ahead of impending Warriors return

The Warriors are about to receive a big boost in the form of Jonathan Kuminga.

Golden State's young forward has missed 24 games with a sprained right ankle he sustained in the team's Jan. 4 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, but he has returned to practice and is nearing a return to the court, likely during the team's current five-game road trip.

Warriors forward Draymond Green recently spoke with The Athletic's Anthony Slater, where he shared his hope for Kuminga after his extended absence and his advice for the 22-year-old.

“He’s missed a pretty important two months,” Green told Slater. “You’re not going to get it all back in one day. But as a competitor, he does have the contract situation coming up. You don’t get this far not wanting to be someone who makes it happen. Naturally, you press. That’s a tough thing to understand. I’ve been in contract situations before. That’s tough as hell.

"You want to come back and make it all happen. You drive yourself crazy. All of a sudden that first night don’t go well, you go home and go nuts. He's just got to come back and give himself some grace. Just build back gradually and play well. We’re preparing to go on a nice run. You’ll have plenty of time to prove exactly who we all already know he is.”

In 32 games this season before his injury, Kuminga was averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26 minutes on 45.9-percent shooting from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range

While the Warriors' scheme has not changed much in Kuminga's absence, the team's personnel certainly has, with the addition of veteran forward Jimmy Butler providing Golden State with more offensive and defensive stability.

“You’re integrating another dynamic player who can switch positions (on defense), get out in transition and score the basketball,” Green said of Kuminga's return. “We haven’t done anything spectacular offensively. We haven’t put in a bunch of sets offensively (for Butler). I don’t think he’s necessarily coming back to a completely different offense. I think he’s coming back to a team with a completely different mentality. He’ll be fine picking that up.”

The Warriors are 6-1 since acquiring Butler and are surging up the Western Conference standings.

And with Kuminga's return right around the corner, soon will be all systems go for the final stretch run.

