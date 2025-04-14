Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga gets up shots after DNP in Warriors' OT loss vs. Clippers

By Joel Soria

Jonathan Kuminga is doing what he can to stay in rhythm despite not leaving the bench once in the Warriors’ frustrating 124-119 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at Chase Center. 

Following Golden State’s 2024-25 NBA regular-season finale, the fourth-year forward was seen taking shots in an empty Chase after recording an eyebrow-raising DNP.

The Warriors, who ended as the Western Conference’s No. 7 seed on Sunday, are hosting an NBA play-in tournament game on their home court against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

It’s worth considering that Kuminga’s role within coach Steve Kerr’s system this season has been rocky, shifting from starter to reserve to starter and back to reserve.

Kerr, who has managed plenty of roster subplots at the helm of the Warriors this season, recently expressed his opposition to a three-player combination consisting of Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Kuminga.

That said, Kerr could benefit by leveraging Kuminga’s athleticism in transition against the Grizzlies.

Ultimately, Dub Nation will have to wait to see if Kerr will utilize Kuminga – even if he’s making time to stay ready.

