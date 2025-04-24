Parsons states Kuminga should hope he's not on Warriors next season

Under desperate circumstances, Jonathan Kuminga finally cracked Steve Kerr's rotation in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs between the Warriors and Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

But former NBA forward Chandler Parsons doesn't believe it should have taken so long -- or so much adversity -- for Kuminga to get some playing time.

"The other 29 teams know Jonathan Kuminga is a player," Parsons said on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" on Thursday morning. "He's 22 years old, averaging 15 points in the NBA in a season. He obviously needs to work on his 3-point shooting, but he does so much stuff good that there's got to be a way to find minutes -- even with Jimmy Butler on the floor, in my opinion. I don't know how you go from playing all year long to up and down, it feels like there's something else there.

"I don't care, we're talking about matchups or fit or style. You can find minutes for Kuminga if you're finding minutes for [Gui] Santos and these other guys that play. So that doesn't make sense to me."

With Butler's early exit after a hard fall in the second quarter and Brandin Podziemski battling an illness, Kerr turned to Kuminga, who was a DNP-CD (Did Not Play, Coach's Decision) in Golden State's previous three games.

In 26 minutes off the bench, Kuminga finished with 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field and 2 of 5 from 3-point range, with three rebounds, two assists and one block in a 109-94 loss. Santos, who has been big for the Warriors in limited minutes, finished with a minus-8 plus/minus, which was the worst among Warriors reserves.

After the game, Kuminga told reporters he is focused on staying positive despite all the chatter about his minutes.

"I hope he doesn't get too mentally beaten down and allow it to affect his game because he's got a huge payday coming this summer, regardless," Parsons said. "I think he probably hopes he's not in Golden State next year after the way his up-and-down career has gone there.

"He has a great opportunity to showcase himself more to these other teams that are going to bid on him being a restricted free agent this summer."

"Steve Kerr can find minutes for Jonathan Kuminga if he's finding minutes for Gui Santos. ... Kuminga probably hopes he's not in Golden State next year."@ChandlerParsons is perplexed by the Warriors, so he expects another team to give Kuminga the BAG this summer 🤑 pic.twitter.com/XdxaxD730S — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 24, 2025

Kuminga and the Warriors attempted to work out an extension entering the 2024-25 season, but both sides weren't able to reach an agreement before last October's deadline. In 47 regular-season contests (10 starts) this season, the 22-year-old averaged 15.3 points on 45.4 percent shooting, with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes.

As Parsons noted, Kuminga will be a restricted free agent this summer, meaning Golden State will have the opportunity to match any offer the forward receives in free agency.

Teams are expected to show interest in the former No. 7 overall draft pick, with the Brooklyn Nets reportedly already trending as a potential sign-and-trade destination.

