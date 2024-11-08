Steve Kerr

Holiday shares honest reaction to Celtics fans booing Kerr

By Andy Lindquist

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday had a humorous reaction to Boston Celtics fans booing Warriors coach Steve Kerr during Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden.

Holiday explained how the fans let Kerr have it for benching Celtics star Jayson Tatum during the Paris Olympics.

“The fans didn’t like it,” Holiday said on FDTV’s “Run It Back.” “They booed the hell out of bro. I like Steve but that was amazing though.”

As Team USA coach, Kerr had the challenging task of piecing together lineups with one of the most talented Olympic squads of all time. Between Steph Curry, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Holiday and others, it was inevitable that someone would get left out.

Tatum's snubbing drew the ire of Boston fans, who questioned how Kerr could bench the four-time All-NBA player over some of his less-accomplished teammates. Tatum had the second-fewest minutes of any player on Team USA's roster.

The heated battle between two of the top teams in the NBA lived up to the hype, with Tatum scoring a game-high 32 points. Thanks to an offensive explosion from Steph Curry and some timely free-throw shooting, the Warriors left Boston with a 118-112 victory.

This was the only regular-season appearance for Golden State at TD Garden, so the next time Boston fans will get a chance to jeer at Kerr would be if both teams make the NBA Finals.

Considering the Warriors and Celtics have won two of the last four championships, you might hear fans in TD Garden loudly booing Kerr a few more times next summer.

