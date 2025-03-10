KAT responds to Draymond's comments about availability vs. Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns is choosing to take the high road in his latest incident involving Draymond Green.

The Warriors forward took to his podcast after Golden State's win over the New York Knicks last week, where he theorized that Towns missed the game because he didn't want to face Warriors wing and former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Jimmy Butler.

It turns out, Towns, who did not play due to personal reasons, missed the game to attend a funeral of a longtime family friend. Green was not aware of the circumstances, and offered his condolences and defended his podcast when asked about his comments two days later after Golden State's win over the Brooklyn Nets.

"Oh man, that's unfortunate," Green told reporters in Brooklyn. "I'm sorry to hear that. That sucks. But my comments that I made was what I heard, was this and that's what I heard. So I do send my well wishes to him and his family. It's inevitable. We all experience death in one way or another and we'll all experience it in the same way one day. So, it's unfortunate and you never wish that on anybody.

"But the 'Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis' must go on. I definitely wish him well and wish their family well in grieving because we all go through that and it's never easy for anyone. But the 'Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis' will go on."

Towns, speaking to reporters on Sunday, responded gracefully to Green's comments.

“I choose to approach that with love and not hate. That’s all I really care about,” Towns said. “I hope no one has to go through what I went through and those kids — and what those kids had to go through. Losing a parent is tough.”

Towns returned to the court for New York's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast