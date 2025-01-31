Perk offers odd explanation why Steph shouldn't be an All-Star

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins isn’t sold on Steph Curry representing the Warriors and the Western Conference in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

The outspoken pundit explained why he believes Curry shouldn’t be an All-Star.

“When I look at a guy like Steph Curry making the All-Star Game this season,” Perkins said Friday on ESPN’s "NBA Today." “And I look at a lot of guys like Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox, just in this conference who had better seasons and all playing better than him.

“Look, I’m going to say the quiet part out loud. Steph Curry should not be an All-Star. No matter what the fans want, no matter what the coaches want, no matter what we want and who we want to see, you still [have to] earn the right to be an All-Star by your production. And if you’re looking at the production around the league, [there are] guys in the Western Conference that have better numbers than Steph and their teams are in better positions than Steph. So, am I lying?”

"I'ma say the quiet thing out loud. Steph Curry should not be an All-Star." 😳 @KendrickPerkins and @chiney debate the 2025 NBA All-Star Game selections 👀 pic.twitter.com/LFRnjOHtAm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 31, 2025

While Curry has been electric at times this season, his offensive numbers have dipped a bit. The 36-year-old is averaging 22.3 points per game this season, his lowest since the lockout-shortened 2011-2012 NBA season when he averaged 14.7 points in just 26 games.

Part of Curry's modest production is due to Golden State’s offensive struggles, with opponents double-teaming Curry every time he gets the ball. Without a legitimate second-scoring threat, the rest of the NBA is content to overwhelm Curry at every opportunity, seldom giving him open looks.

Curry received the second-most fan, media, and player votes, which shows his undeniable popularity, especially considering the All-Star Game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

While that might not satisfy critics like Perkins, All-Star selections are not entirely based on statistical performances. Given the Warriors' load-management approach, with its veteran players sitting out some back-to-backs, and the intense pressure he faces whenever he has the ball, it’s not a fair comparison to prolific scorers on other teams.

Perkins will just have to deal with seeing Curry suit up for the Western Conference for the 11th time on Feb. 16 in the new All-Star Game format.

