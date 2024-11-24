Steph Curry

Noted critic Perkins admits Warriors have won him over as a fan

By Ali Thanawalla

The Warriors have won over Kendrick Perkins.

The 14-year NBA big man-turned-ESPN analyst hasn't always spoken glowingly about the Warriors over the years but on Saturday night, Perkins admitted on X, formerly Twitter, that he's a fan of this current Golden State squad.

The Warriors have exceeded all reasonable expectations, even after blowing a 17-point lead in a 104-94 loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at Frost Bank Center.

Regardless of falling to 12-4 this season, Golden State is playing so well that pundits, like Perkins, believe the team is a legit NBA title contender.

“The Warriors [have] been poppin’ in the West like Kendrick Lamar’s new album,” Perkins said on ESPN's "NBA Countdown" on Friday. “When it comes down to what they’ve been doing. I’ve been watching this team since the preseason, and they have a certain type of look. They have a certain type of synergy about themselves. They defend at a high level with Draymond Green anchoring that defense. They’re No. 1 in perimeter defense.

“I believe the Warriors are legit title contenders, but I need to know Bob [Myers], do you believe they’re legit?”

Coach Steve Kerr has the Warriors play unselfish basketball and it is leading to wins over some of the NBA's best teams.

And on Saturday, the Warriors brought a noted critic over to their side.

Steph CurryGolden State Warriors
