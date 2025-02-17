Why Smith believes Butler is ‘best thing' for Draymond's offense

TNT analyst Kenny Smith has noticed a more offensively aggressive Draymond Green over the Warriors' last four games, and he credits Jimmy Butler's arrival in the Bay.

Smith joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole and Bonta Hill on the latest "Dubs Talk" episode, sharing how Golden State's big NBA trade deadline acquisition has unlocked Green's shot.

"Jimmy Butler was the best thing for [Green]," Smith told Hill and Poole. "... I was going to say you that's exactly when he turned aggressive offensively. I think the addition of Jimmy Butler has made him more offensively aggressive, because now I think there's someone who can yell at him, someone who can lead him.

"I think he felt that he's the leader. I don't think that he would ever think that he needs to lead Jimmy Butler, and so I've noticed in the last four games that [Butler has] been here, that [Green has] taken the three more, and then you see 12 points. Just be around 12. Take your threes, take your layups, take your dunks. Don't overpass."

Green is averaging 9.5 points on 48-percent shooting from the field with 4.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the four games since Butler's arrival, and even sank a dagger 3-pointer in the Warriors' win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Draymond was FIRED UP after hitting the dagger 3 😤

pic.twitter.com/fNDZ801T2z — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 14, 2025

Not only is Green letting it fly on the court, with eight 3-point attempts in the Butler Era, but he's feeling extremely confident in the Warriors' chances off of it. After calling Butler a franchise changer following Golden State's win over the Rockets, Green said Sunday on TNT's NBA All-Star pregame show that the Warriors will win the 2025 NBA Finals with Butler on their side.

And it isn't just Green who's feeling rejuvenated with Butler by his side. Warriors superstar Steph Curry has found new life since the trade, and he leads the league in total points (124) and 3-pointers made (23) with Butler in Golden State's lineup.

Smith certainly sees a more competitive Warriors squad now that Butler is in the Bay.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"What [Butler] does is, as good as [Andrew] Wiggins was and has been in championship years, Jimmy Butler is an aggressive scorer," Smith told Poole and Hill. "He's not used to being a No. 2 guy. He's used to being the guy, you know. So, he's more a mix between Wiggins and Klay [Thompson]. In terms of Klay had the aggressiveness, but maybe didn't put the ball on the floor. So he's a mix between those two."

While Wiggins, who was traded for Butler, and Thompson, who joined the Dallas Mavericks in NBA free agency this past offseason, no longer are on the Warriors, Smith believes Butler fills the void left by the two former champions.

And for Green, who has four rings to his name, Butler joining Golden State appears to be working wonders for his game.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast