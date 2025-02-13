Kevin Durant

KD hopes Warriors fans can ‘forget' past drama during All-Star Weekend

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kevin Durant doesn’t want any drama when he touches down in the Bay Area ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

And yes, Dub Nation, he’s specifically talking to you. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"[I’m] hoping people can look at the big picture and see I got a couple of murals in that arena, in that concourse," Durant told reporters Wednesday after the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Houston Rockets. 

Durant made the most of his three seasons with the Warriors, leading the team to three consecutive NBA Finals trips and two titles. 

But, as the history books tell, the 15-time All-Star, after tearing his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals, departed from the Bay to join Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn with the Nets, leaving behind a mixed legacy.

Earlier this month, the Warriors reportedly had a trade in place with the Suns to bring back Durant. The superstar forward, however, verbally squashed the deal. 

Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler 14 hours ago

Butler envisions close Kuminga relationship as new Warriors mentor

Jimmy Butler 12 hours ago

Kerr reveals funny way Butler is fitting in with Warriors

Almost six years removed from his Golden State exit and with lots of drama in between, Durant hopes Dub Nation can look beyond the business side of the game and instead relish a festive weekend. 

Even if the Bay has to bite its tongue. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"For a couple of days, I know it's going to be hard,” Durant added. “But for a couple of days, you can forget about how I left the Warriors or how I came to the Warriors or me not wanting to go back to the Warriors and just appreciate the weekend.”

“Appreciate the players that's there and hopefully people can get off that shit and just appreciate basketball.” 

Only time will tell how Dub Nation welcomes back Durant.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Kevin Durant
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us