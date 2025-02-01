Kevin Durant

KD, Payton Sr. hilariously exchange words during Warriors-Suns game

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

You never know what you're going to see at an NBA game.

During Friday's game between the Warriors and Suns at Chase Center, Phoenix star and former Golden State forward Kevin Durant got into it with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton Sr. during the third quarter.

Gary Payton and KD chirping each other 😅

[image or embed]

— Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) January 31, 2025 at 9:02 PM

There's no telling what Durant and Payton Sr. were saying to each other, but the exchange was just as entertaining as the basketball game taking place on the court. The Glove is known for his outspoken antics both in and out of the league, and Friday night was no different.

Payton Sr.'s son, Gary Payton II, never played with Durant on the Warriors. But as Payton II's team tried to fight back from a double-digit halftime deficit, his dad clearly had something to say to Durant -- though it's unclear who began the exchange.

This league never disappoints.

This article tagged under:

Kevin DurantGary Payton
