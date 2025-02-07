NBA Rumors

Report: Warriors included Kuminga in KD trade proposal

By Jordan Elliott

The Warriors reportedly made a strong push for a reunion with Kevin Durant, but what exactly would Golden State have given up to land the Phoenix Suns forward?

One package the Warriors proposed included up-and-coming wing Jonathan Kuminga, ESPN's Sham's Charania reported Friday on "NBA Today."

"The Warriors made several aggressive offers, including one framework I'm told in a three-way that would have sent Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, first-round picks, second-round picks and swaps to the Phoenix Suns," Charania said. "But once Durant made it clear he did not want a reunion, he did not want to go back to the Warriors, the organization backed off."

Charania also noted the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat attempted to trade for Durant, who ultimately stayed in Phoenix.

Kuminga hasn't taken the court in over a month since suffering an ankle injury in the Warriors' Jan. 4 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, but had been putting together a strong 2024-25 season before the absence. The 22-year-old wing is averaging 16.8 points, five rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while playing a critical role in the Warriors' rotation when healthy.

While Golden State didn't land Durant, the Warriors still acquired an NBA All-Star by striking a deal with the Heat for Jimmy Butler before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

This article tagged under:

NBA RumorsKevin DurantJonathan Kuminga
