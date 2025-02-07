Report: Warriors included Kuminga in KD trade proposal

The Warriors reportedly made a strong push for a reunion with Kevin Durant, but what exactly would Golden State have given up to land the Phoenix Suns forward?

One package the Warriors proposed included up-and-coming wing Jonathan Kuminga, ESPN's Sham's Charania reported Friday on "NBA Today."

"The Warriors made several aggressive offers, including one framework I'm told in a three-way that would have sent Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, first-round picks, second-round picks and swaps to the Phoenix Suns," Charania said. "But once Durant made it clear he did not want a reunion, he did not want to go back to the Warriors, the organization backed off."

"The Timberwolves were a team that pursued [Kevin] Durant this week."@ShamsCharania on the other teams that made offers for KD before the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/C6mUtaxDkP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 7, 2025

Charania also noted the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat attempted to trade for Durant, who ultimately stayed in Phoenix.

Kuminga hasn't taken the court in over a month since suffering an ankle injury in the Warriors' Jan. 4 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, but had been putting together a strong 2024-25 season before the absence. The 22-year-old wing is averaging 16.8 points, five rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while playing a critical role in the Warriors' rotation when healthy.

While Golden State didn't land Durant, the Warriors still acquired an NBA All-Star by striking a deal with the Heat for Jimmy Butler before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast