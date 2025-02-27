Lacob understands, respects KD's rejection of Warriors trade

The Warriors’ pursuit of former franchise superstar and current Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was well-documented ahead of the thrilling Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

And a deal seemingly was near before Golden State ultimately landed fellow star forward Jimmy Butler, as a trade for Durant never saw the light of day due to the 15-time NBA All-Star preferring to avoid a midseason move, for the sake of any new team he would’ve joined, as he explained Wednesday on Draymond Green’s podcast.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob on Wednesday also chimed in on the conversation in an appearance on The San Francisco Standard reporter Tim Kawakami’s “The TK Show” podcast.

“Well, I heard that, obviously,” Lacob told Kawakami about Durant declining a Bay Area reunion. “But Jimmy Butler also said that he didn’t want to be part of the Warriors. So, I think you have to take with a grain of salt when you hear something. Now, when you hear it directly from Mr. Durant … that’s legit, it’s coming from the horse’s mouth.

“But there’s always usually a motive for these things. Somebody wants to get paid or not paid, somebody wants to influence somebody to trade them [to] a certain place. It doesn’t always mean it’s black and white. And so, maybe someone like Kevin said – I heard … he didn’t want to be traded in the middle of a season. … He decides his own fate. I understand, with respect to him.”

Lacob understands Durant’s decision and acknowledges that a star of his caliber writes their own story. Maybe the Warriors will make another push for Durant this summer, or maybe they won’t. But it’s up to Durant at the end of the day.

Additionally, Lacob didn’t confirm nor deny that Golden State didn’t trade for Durant – who doesn’t have a no-trade clause, unlike Suns teammate Bradley Beal – because of the former Warrior’s declination.

“I don’t think I should comment on another team’s player any more than what has been speculated out there,” Lacob told Kawakami. “You can conclude whatever you want.”

Do with that what you will.

Lacob did confirm, though, that, as many knew, Golden State was all-in on a big-time acquisition at the trade deadline. Butler evidently was and remains him.

“Obviously, we had some very large discussions,” Lacob told Kawakami. “We at least had discussions to explore a number of players; it’s been reported, I don’t think inaccurately – it’s accurate. And we were trying to do something significant. ‘If we’re going to do something, let’s do something significant. And if we could do it, great. If not, we have to play it out and see what happens this summer.’

“It’s easier, I think, generally, to do something in the summer than it is at the trade deadline. It’s just more optionality.”

The Warriors might again be big-game hunters during the looming offseason. However, those discussions are far away, as Golden State has won six of its first seven games with Butler and is back in contention for another Larry O'Brien Trophy.

