Draymond states KD declining Dubs reunion didn't affect him ‘one bit'

Warriors fans were saddened to learn Kevin Durant didn't want to return to the Bay in a potential trade before Thursday's NBA deadline.

Draymond Green, not so much.

"Didn't affect my life one bit," Green told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina of Durant expressing disinterest in a Warriors reunion.

When asked why not, Green kept his response, to no surprise, very straightforward.

"Why would it?" Green told Medina. "I don't concern myself with guys who aren't here."

Fair enough.

Before the Warriors acquired six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, they had reported interest in trading for Durant from the Phoenix Suns. Their focus shifted to Butler once they learned Durant wasn't interested.

Green and Durant have had a rocky relationship since Durant's time in Golden State. They mended it, supposedly, and have since moved on.

After leaving the Warriors in 2019, Durant spent time with the Brooklyn Nets before ultimately being traded to the Suns at the 2023 deadline.

He hasn't been back to the Finals since his time with Green and the Warriors, but it appears he has no interest in returning to the organization that brought him much success, including two NBA Finals MVPs.

And Green is OK with that.

