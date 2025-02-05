Report: Warriors met with ‘exorbitant' asking price for KD trade

Could a reunion between Kevin Durant and the Warriors actually happen? Only if they're willing to put together a very substantial trade package.

Golden State has been met with an "exorbitant asking price" in exploratory Durant conversations with the Phoenix Suns, The Athletic's Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater reported in a piece published Tuesday.

Per The Athletic article, the Suns are asking for "essentially everything of future value" from the Warriors in exchange for the 15-time NBA All-Star.

So, what exactly does that entail? After NBA blockbusters of varying degree over the weekend, there's no telling what kind of trade package or multi-team deal it could take to move Durant -- but Phoenix reportedly has its eye on at least a couple of Golden State players.

Draymond Green is among Warriors players the Suns are "known to covet," The Athletic reported, citing league sources. And Phoenix has indicated some interest in Jonathan Kuminga, per The Athletic.

While the Warriors value Kuminga, a trade for Durant could be the deal that forces them to move the up-and-coming star. And while Green is a franchise cornerstone who has won four NBA championships with Golden State, the appeal of adding Durant in pursuit of yet another ring could force the Warriors to make some difficult decisions.

The Warriors are hustling to land a star before the NBA trade deadline, and they're casting a wide net in their attempt to do so, league sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole. Does that net extend to Phoenix? Dub Nation will find out soon as Thursday's deadline approaches.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast