Windhorst confidently states Suns will trade Durant in the offseason

Kevin Durant's tenure with his fifth NBA team soon could come to an end.

After the Phoenix Suns shopped the superstar forward prior to the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, and reportedly agreed to a trade that would have sent him back to the Warriors, it appears the writing might be on the wall for Durant in Phoenix.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared on Wednesday's episode of "NBA Today" and was asked what he believes will happen with Durant and the Suns this summer.

"They're gonna trade [KD], and he knows that." 😳 @WindhorstESPN and @KendrickPerkins on what will happen with Kevin Durant and the Suns this offseason. pic.twitter.com/B985Mq41Hv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 26, 2025

"Yeah, well, they're going to trade him. And he knows that," Windhorst said. "There's been a couple opportunities where he could have criticized them for trying to trade him. He has not done that, he has been very professional about this and I expect that to continue throughout the rest of the regular season.

"He's going to try and win every game he's out there and then in the offseason, he sort of gave himself a little ad there, he's like 'Whatever team gets me, you know I'm going to make a difference. I'm still in my prime.' I think he's handled this very appropriately.

While the Warriors reportedly were willing to part with at least young forward Jonathan Kuminga and picks in a potential trade for Durant, the 36-year-old did not want to be traded midseason, and in communicating his wishes, verbally squashed the deal.

The Warriors then pivoted to a trade for star forward Jimmy Butler, and in seven games since the blockbuster move, are 6-1 and appear to be back on track after a midseason slump.

"And look, I know that the Warriors wanted [Durant]. It didn't work out, he said 'I didn't want to be there.' The Warriors are doing great, too," Windhorst added. "They're doing just fine. KD is setting himself up for his last act. I think everybody's intentions are crystal-clear."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Where will that last act take place? It sounds like we should know in a few months.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast