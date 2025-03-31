Kevon Looney

How Kerr influenced Looney's first 3-pointer in four years vs. Spurs

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kevon Looney hadn't hit a 3-pointer in over four years, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr saw an opportunity to end that drought during Golden State's blowout 148-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Frost Bank Center.

Following the game, Looney revealed Kerr specifically drew up a play with the intention of getting him open on the perimeter, an opportunity the Warriors big man couldn't pass up.

"About time I got one up," Looney jokingly told reporters after Sunday's game. "Steve finally drew up a play for me, so I had to shoot it. He drew it up for me, he asked me, did I want one. I said, 'Yeah.'

The Warriors' bench's reaction to Looney's 3-pointer was as much of a spectacle as the play itself, with the Golden State big man's teammates erupting after the triple splashed through the net.

However, Looney didn't see his teammate's jubilant reaction.

"I didn't get to see it yet. I didn't want to look, I wanted to act like I've been there before," Looney said with a grin. "But it was fun, I worked hard enough on it all summer. I was planning on shooting more this year, but you know how the game goes. But I was able to get one up today and I made it, that's all that matters."

Looney wasn't the only Warriors player finding success behind the arc, as Brandin Podziemski drilled a career-high seven triples on 7-of-9 shooting from deep.

Podziemski detailed why his Warriors teammates were so thrilled to see Looney's triple go down.

“Amazing," Podziemski said regarding Looney's 3-pointer. We’ve been joking with him to shoot the three. To see him work on it when he plays 3-on-3 with the stay-ready group and for him to knock that down was pretty cool.”

The Warriors collectively shot 47.7 percent from deep in San Antonio, exactly the kind of lights-out shooting Golden State desperately needed heading into the final stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season.

With opposing defenses already having their hands full with Steph Curry, things could get spooky for the rest of the NBA if Looney continues raining 3-pointers at a 100-percent clip.

This article tagged under:

Kevon LooneySteve Kerr
