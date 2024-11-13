Klay grateful for unforgettable return vs. Steph, Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – How many times have we seen this movie before? One made shot ignites the flame. The next make sees flames turn to fire, ready to grow. Blink, and flames are fully developed, decaying all opposition in the fire’s way.

Klay Thompson’s right hand was impossible to extinguish when on a heater countless times over his 13 years with the Warriors. In his return to Chase Center on Tuesday night, playing the Warriors for the first time as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson felt what it’s like when Steph Curry catches fire with no answers for his inferno.

“It hurts to be on the other side of one of his flurries,” Thompson said. “Guy got hot at the end and made some ridiculous shots. I know I’ve been on the other end, and it sucks.”

Curry scored the Warriors’ final 12 points in the last three-plus minutes of the Warriors’ 120-117 win against Thompson and the Mavericks, giving him a game-high 37 points, which also was a season-high for him.

For more than a decade, the duo of Curry and Thompson formed the greatest backcourt in NBA history. Four championships and many more unforgettable moments than that. Thompson saved his best for his former team as well, scoring 22 points and making six 3-pointers.

His first made bucket of the fourth quarter was a three at the 7:33 mark to give the Mavs a 103-102 lead. Fifty seconds later, Thompson’s driving layup again put Dallas up by one point, 105-104. The last made shot he connected on was a three with a little more than five minutes remaining, pushing Dallas’ lead to five points, 110-105.

It was a surprise for many to see Curry start the game guarding his former teammate and forever Splash Brother, but it gave everybody great cinema on Golden State’s stage.

Back and forth they went, with both getting the best of each other at different instances, bringing old memories back to life.

“It was fun to match up with Steph,” Thompson said. “I mean, we guarded each other plenty of times in practice, the Team USA camp and All-Star Games. A real competitive NBA game was pretty surreal, but after a few minutes it was just basketball.”

Hours before tip-off, it was clear this was more than just basketball. More than another regular-season game in November. More than business as usual.

Thompson did his best to downplay the emotions of his homecoming leading up to the night. There’s no preparing for how he would respond, or what kind of reception he was in for. He knew every fan would receive a captain’s hat in his honor, representing his love of the water and unique personality away from basketball.

What he didn’t know is upon his arrival, around 400 Warriors employees would line up from the parking garage to the visitor’s locker room, wearing those hats and cheering loudly at his every step. That’s when the significance of this special night hit him, holding back tears the best he could.

“That was really cool,” Thompson said. “Very grateful for the employees to give me that kind of love. That was really cool, and I’m very grateful for that. Very unexpected and definitely put a smile on my face. Something I’ll never forget. Kudos to the organization for making that happen, and that was a really cool moment.”

About one hour prior to the start of the game, Thompson went through a jump-roping routine outside of the Mavs’ locker room. He then sprinted out to the court to the sound of eruption from Warriors fans, shooting at the same time as Curry, but on the opposite side of the court. Curry gave him glances, and Thompson admitted it was weird seeing Steph warm up as the opposition.

That’s the nature of the business. The side no player truly wants to go through, and the part of the game fans wish wasn’t reality.

After being named last in the Mavs’ starting lineup, Thompson sat and watched the Warriors’ tribute video that lasted a little more than a minute. The video began with former NBA commissioner David Stern announcing Thompson’s name when drafted No. 11 overall by the Warriors in 2011 and featured his long list of historic moments, ending with him celebrating Golden State’s championship in Boston.

The tribute’s final message was a sincere thank you, the two words all in the building and watching at home wanted to share. Thompson acknowledged the fans for an extended period of time, and then it was game on.

“I wanted to go in here with an open mind,” Thompson said. “It was a really cool experience. I appreciate the fans very much. The captain’s hat ended up being a great touch, because I’m such a passionate boater. I saw a lot of familiar faces in the crowd, that was a warm-hearted feeling.

“It was really cool seeing the fans send gratitude towards myself. It’s something I won’t ever take for granted. It was very awesome.”

Steph starred as the superhero. Klay received the hero’s welcome he deserved. Whatever jersey number he wears, and whatever team he represents, Thompson was warmly reminded the Bay is forever his basketball home.

