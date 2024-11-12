Warriors share wholesome, sly messages for Klay upon return to Bay

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Zena Keita and Monte Poole at 4 p.m. PT today from Chase Center, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The Warriors, in what should be an emotional night, will welcome Klay Thompson back to Chase Center on Tuesday.

After leaving in the offseason to join the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson will face off against his former team for the first time in the first Emirates NBA Cup matchup of the 2024-25 season.

NBC Sports Bay Area asked Warriors players and coach Steve Kerr at media day to share their message for Thompson leading up to his return to the Bay Area on Tuesday.

Here is what they had to say:

"Welcome back home, brother."



Brandin Podziemski: "What's up Klay, welcome back to the Bay. Obviously, this is home for you and you know that. I'm super excited to have you back here."

Kevon Looney: "Welcome back to Warriors ground. You deserve to be celebrated, you're a legend here. Did a lot of great things for the Warriors, a lot of great things for me."

Trayce Jackson-Davis: "Klay, I miss you, dawg."

Andrew Wiggins: "We love and miss you over here, bro. You're a Warriors legend for life."

Steve Kerr: "You are an icon in this franchise, your statue will be outside Chase one day. Thank you for all the championships, all the incredible moments, the person you are, the teammate you are. I loved coaching you and welcome back."

Steph Curry: "It was an honor to play with you for 13 years. Always remember every memory we were able to create as teammates and as Splash Brothers. I hope you get the hero's welcome that you deserve."

Draymond Green: "Welcome back. I never ever thought I'd be saying those words to Klay. I'm thankful, I'm honored to have been your teammate, to call you a brother. Welcome back home, brother. Well deserved, take your flowers, because you earned every single last one of them and some more. Love you, brother. My dawg."

Gary Payton II: "The Bay. Dubs. You already know, you're a part of it. I just wanted to say thank you for everything you did."

Jonathan Kuminga: "You're a legend in the Bay."

Thompson, a competitor through and through, recently downplayed the magnitude of Tuesday night's game and is focused on playing as well as he can against Dallas' next opponent, which just so happens to be his former team.

And for his former teammates, the feeling is mutual.

Looney: "... but we still gotta beat you tonight. So good luck, I'm going to foul you."

Payton: "... but unfortunately, we gotta kick your ass tonight

Jackson-Davis: "I can't wait for you to come back, but I hope you have an off-night shooting."

Despite all of the fanfare before tip-off, Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a heated battle between two potential Western Conference powerhouses. And Thompson wouldn't have it any other way.

