Klay doesn't regret Steph shimmy before Warriors star's signature flurry

Klay Thompson had the most difficult defensive assignment in the Dallas Mavericks' 120-117 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday at Chase Center: former teammate and fellow Splash Brother, Steph Curry.

Because, of course, the two would be matched up against each other for their first NBA game as opponents.

Thompson, who left the Warriors to join the Mavericks in the offseason, returned to Chase Center for the first time as an opponent. After an emotional pregame tribute, the game tipped off, and there he was, for the first time in his career, actively trying to slow Curry down.

The assignment was one that Thompson, in speaking to reporters after the game, admitted was surreal and a fun challenge overall.

"It was fun to match up with Steph," Thompson said. "I mean, we've guarded each other plenty of times in practice with Team USA camps and All-Star games, so a real competitive NBA game it was pretty surreal, but after a few minutes, it was just basketball."

Curry (25) and Thompson (22) were neck and neck in points scored through three-plus quarters before the former erupted for 12 points in the final 3:10 of the fourth quarter while the latter, for the first time in his career, was on the receiving end of a signature Curry Flurry.

"And yeah, it hurts to be on the other side of one of his flurries," Thompson added. "Guy got hot at the end and made some ridiculous shots. I've [now] been on the other end and it sucks.

However, before Curry got the last laugh, it was Thompson who made a statement while Curry sat back and watched.

With Dallas leading the Warriors 45-41 with 6:20 remaining in the second quarter, Thompson knocked down his second of back-to-back 3-pointers and not-so-discretely hit a signature Curry shimmy.

The playful jab at his former teammate was a decision he made in the heat of the moment and a move he does not regret one bit.

"It was an impromptu thing, but when you're feeling it you do stuff instinctually," Thompson said of his shimmy. "I've done it before. I know Steph's done it many times, so it was a fun, playful thing to do and he was kind of surprised I did it, but it was a great shot and I'll probably still do it in the future. I play my best brand of ball when I'm playing loose."

Curry, in speaking to TNT's Allie LaForce on the court after the game, was asked what he was thinking after seeing Thompson's shimmy.

"He knows better than that," Curry said with a laugh.

