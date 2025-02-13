Kyrie uses ‘legendary' Steph's NBA accolades as motivation

Steph Curry is the measuring stick for every young, and veteran, point guard in today's NBA.

The Warriors superstar widely is regarded as one of the greatest players in league history at his position, with he and former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson oftentimes declared the position's GOAT.

Depending on who you ask.

Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving, who scored a whopping 42 points in the Warriors' 111-107 loss to Dallas on Wednesday at American Airlines Center, was asked after the game how fun it is to face off against Curry, as he has many times throughout his 14-year career.

"It's incredible, man. I've gone on record saying that's the guy for us point guards, outside of Magic [Johnson] and Isiah Thomas, Steph has etched himself as one of the most legendary players of all time," Irving said. "And for me, that's just testing my game against him, and knowing you're going against the best of the best you want to play well. We know each other's games really well, a lot of matchups, but at the same time, some of the things he's accomplished, I'm stilling trying to accomplish.

"To be a multi-time championship winner in our league is the toughest thing to do. He's a [two-time MVP] of our league, so that's really the barometer at times where you can look and stay motivated as a peer of his. No jealousy or any hate, just straight competition and being willing to admit when someone else is great. You're taking things from his game, he's taking things from your game. It's a mutual respect, that's how I feel about it."

Curry and Irving have faced off many times, notably in three consecutive NBA Finals series between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-2017.

Curry and the Warriors, of course, got the better of Irving and the Cavs in two of those three series.

