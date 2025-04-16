NBA admits refs missed four calls late in Warriors-Grizzlies game

Both the Warriors and Grizzlies benefited from missed calls late in Golden State's 121-116 NBA play-in tournament win over Memphis on Tuesday at Chase Center.

However, one of the calls, had it been correctly assessed, could have greatly benefited the Grizzlies in the game's final seconds.

Chronologically, here are the four incorrect calls in the game:

Draymond Green should have been called for a shooting foul on Scottie Pippen Jr. after making contact with the Grizzlies guard's wrist on a play with 1:29 remaining in the game.

Q4 01:29.3 Foul: Shooting Draymond Green Scotty Pippen Jr. INC Video Comment: Green (GSW) reaches in and makes illegal contact with Pippen Jr.'s (MEM) wrist after his gather during the driving shot attempt.

Zach Edey should have been called for offensive goaltending on a Warriors' possession with 1:28 remaining in the game.

Q4 01:28.2 Turnover: Offensive Goaltending Zach Edey Warriors INC Video Comment: Edey (MEM) makes contact with the ball while it is in the imaginary cylinder above the rim.

One call that had Warriors fans upset, was Brandin Podziemski being called for a foul on his block attempt on Pippen Jr. with 37 seconds remaining in the game. The NBA stated that was an incorrect call.

Q4 00:37.0 Foul: Shooting Brandin Podziemski Scotty Pippen Jr. IC Video Comment: Podziemski (GSW) makes contact with the ball during Pippen Jr.'s (MEM) shot attempt near the basket and any ensuing contact once the ball becomes loose is considered incidental.

Perhaps the most notable missed call of the game, was the Warriors' inbound pass to Steph Curry with 10.5 seconds remaining. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant initially appeared to knock the ball out of Curry's hands, but the NBA stated the ball actually touched Curry's hand last before it went out of bounds and possession should have been awarded to Memphis with 7.3 seconds remaining.

Q4 00:07.3 Stoppage: Out-of-Bounds Ja Morant Stephen Curry IC Video Comment: After Morant (MEM) reaches in and makes contact with the ball, it touches Curry's (GSW) hand last before going out of bounds. Possession is awarded to Golden State, but should have been awarded to Memphis.

Another controversial moment in the game was Kevon Looney being called for a loose ball foul on Edey under the rim with 14.3 seconds remaining. That, according to the NBA, was correctly called.

While there were missed calls that went against both teams, the Grizzlies certainly wish at least one, in particular, was called correctly.

