Why LeBron likens Warriors' Butler trade to KD acquisition

LeBron James had plenty of praise for the new-look Warriors with Jimmy Butler, likening the mid-season trade to Golden State’s signing of Kevin Durant in 2016.

In the aftermath of Golden State’s 123-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, James gave his thoughts on facing the Warriors with Butler.

“I’ve been a part of them making big acquisitions that changed the dynamic of their team before,” James told reporters. “I had to go against them when they added Kevin Durant. So, Jimmy Butler is great. He adds toughness to them, and he adds championship DNA. It's always the same; they always figure it out, and they always add someone that makes them dynamic.”

The Warriors sputtered through the first half of the NBA schedule, well on their way to another mediocre season, until making the trade deadline move for Butler on Feb. 5. Since then, Golden State is 20-5 and surging up the Western Conference standings.

Just like those golden years with Durant, Golden State now is brimming with swagger and confidence. Steph Curry continued his late-season scoring barrage, dropping 37 points on Los Angeles, who had no answer for the Warriors' sharpshooter. The offensive explosion was enough to give Golden State its first win over Los Angeles this season.

With six games left in the regular season, the Warriors are one game back of the Lakers for the West's No. 4 playoff seed. Moreover, the organization has a renewed sense that it can make a deep postseason run.

Still, challenges await in the next two games as they face the Denver Nuggets (47-30) and the Houston Rockets (50-27), two of the elite teams in the Western Conference.

Expect plenty of dynamic performances from Butler, Curry and the rest of the Golden State squad as they make their playoff push.

