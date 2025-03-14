LeBron James

LeBron congratulates Steph for his ‘crazy' 4K 3-point feat

By Joel Soria

Legend recognize legend. 

Shortly after Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry became the first player in NBA history to record 4,000 made 3-pointers against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, superstar LeBron James didn’t hesitate to give the four-time NBA champion his roses. 

How so? 

From one NBA icon and future Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer to another, James took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate Curry for his “crazy” accomplishment. 

Despite only finishing with 11 points and two 3-pointers, Curry’s third-quarter triple made history – and prompted the home crowd to ring out "MVP" chants. 

In December 2021, Curry became the league’s all-time 3-point leader when he hit his 2,974th career triple to pass Ray Allen (2,973) in a win over the New York Knicks.

As it stands, Los Angeles Clippers star guard James Harden is the only player in NBA history to surpass 3,000 made 3-pointers. At 3,127 made 3-pointers, Harden, who is also a member of the 2009 NBA Draft class, is a ways away from Curry.  

All facts considered, it only makes sense that James would congratulate Curry. 

After all, he is the undisputed 3-point king – and, by the looks of it, that won’t change anytime soon. 

