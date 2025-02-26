KD shares honest response to teaming up with Steph, LeBron in NBA

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James were the American heroes that fueled the USA Men's Basketball Team to win gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After an inspiring performance, basketball fans were left craving more from the superstar trio. But have the three players talked about potentially teaming up in the NBA?

"No sir," Durant said on "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis." "We ain't had that convo, man. I think you got everything you going to see with the Olympics this past summer. It was perfect. Steph had a moment. I had a little moment in that game. Bron had a moment. That was perfect."

Well, there it is.

Curry and Durant already played three seasons together with the Warriors from 2016 to 2019, making three consecutive NBA Finals trips and winning two championship rings. There was a trade in place to bring Durant back to the Bay before the Feb. 6 trade deadline this season, but Durant rejected a potential reunion.

The idea of James and Curry ever being NBA teammates feels more and more like a delusional dream, but one fans will keep on pushing until the end of time.

But Durant didn't completely rule out taking the court with Curry and James in the future.

Davis proposed the idea of each player coming out of NBA retirement and signing with one team, which Durant didn't reject. The 36-year-old feels he's already put in "too much work" in the league over his 17-plus-year career, though, but he acknowledged that "a bag is a bag."

Sounds like the price would have to be right to keep the slimmest chances of a Curry-Durant-James union alive. But never say never, right?

