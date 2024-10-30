What we learned as Podz, Waters fuel Warriors' comeback win vs. Pels

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO – The quantity of the Warriors’ depth never was in question as coach Steve Kerr used a 12-man rotation in each of Golden State's first three games, even playing as many as 14. The quality of the team's many pieces is what was put to the test Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and De’Anthony Melton.

Early on, the results were rough. Once the Warriors settled in and found the right combinations, however, Golden State was rolling and Chase Center was rocking in a 124-106 win. The Warriors over the final three quarters outscored the Pelicans 110-75, a 35-point advantage.

Brandin Podziemski was phenomenal in Curry’s place at point guard. The second-year pro was a plus-17 with 19 points and five assists. Hield caught fire in the second half, going a perfect 6 of 6 from 3-point range in the final two quarters for a team-high 28 points. Perhaps the biggest story of the night was Lindy Waters, who scored 21 points in 30 minutes off the bench.

The Warriors took much better care of the ball, totaling 34 assists and turning it over just eight times. Their swarming defense also showed up to the tune of 14 steals, and the Warriors scored 32 points off 32 Pelicans turnovers.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors’ bounce-back win.

Surprise Starting Lineup

Down two starters in Curry and Wiggins, as well as a key reserve in Melton, Kerr shocked many with his starting lineup. Podziemski replaced Curry at point guard, but Jonathan Kuminga was moved to the bench after three games. In came Hield and Moses Moody to join Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The first look wasn’t pretty, or successful, in any facet of the game. The Warriors trailed 31-14 after the first quarter and were dominated up and down the court. While every Pelicans starter scored in the first quarter, only two Warriors starters scored as Podziemski provided seven points and Moody added three. Kerr’s starters didn’t play together again the rest of the first half.

They also weren’t on the floor together to begin the second half. Or at all the rest of the game.

The Warriors again will be without at least Curry and Melton on Wednesday in the second night of a back-to-back against the Pelicans, and it will be incredibly interesting to see what changes, if any, Kerr makes to his starting five.

Kuminga’s Response

In fewer than five minutes, Kuminga was off the bench for Moody. But his shot wasn’t falling, and Kuminga was a minus-13 in the Warriors’ ugly first quarter. His second quarter, like the rest of the Warriors, was much better as Kuminga swiped two of Golden State’s nine first-half steals and scored six more points.

He didn’t come back into the game until there were five minutes left in the third quarter, again replacing Moody. Upon his return, Kuminga quickly showed the kind of offense that is best suited for him: Two dribbles and a layup to push the Warriors’ lead to six points. Immediately after, Kuminga had his impact felt on both sides of the court.

Like all his teammates, Kuminga got better and better as the game went on. He could have pouted and played out of control. Instead, Kuminga scored 17 efficient points off the bench on 6-of-13 shooting.

Wet Waters

When Kerr was asked about Waters before the previous game, the Warriors coach said he would have no problem starting the sharpshooter. Kerr didn’t go that far, but Waters was in the game in the first quarter. Waters missed his lone shot, a 3-pointer, in the first quarter, but then provided huge minutes in the second quarter as the Warriors outscored the Pelicans 33-20.

In the second quarter, Waters went 3 of 5 from the field and made his lone 3-point attempt for nine points. Plus, he also grabbed five rebounds – three offensive and two defensive. And then, Kerr rewarded Waters by starting him coming out of halftime, replacing Hield.

Within the first 30 seconds of the second half, Waters hit a 3-pointer to get the Warriors’ offense going. The 3-point line is where Waters is expected to make his mark, but he also proved to be more than a specialist.

Throughout the preseason and in his early-season opportunities, general manager Mike Dunleavy appears to have found a gem in Waters. Seen as a long-distance weapon, Waters also had a career-high nine rebounds and was a game-best plus-26. His opportunities are sure to continue.

