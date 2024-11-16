Warriors Injury Update

Waters ruled out of Warriors-Grizzlies after hyperextending knee

By Ali Thanawalla

Lindy Waters III has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's Warriors game against the Memphis Grizzlies after he sustained a hyperextended left knee late in the second quarter.

Waters III landed awkwardly while contesting a dunk attempted by Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama with 1:58 remaining before halftime.

The 27-year-old was in immediate pain and grabbed his left knee. He managed to go up the Chase Center tunnel to the Warriors' locker room without much assistance.

The Warriors officially ruled Waters III out for the rest of the game just before the third quarter began. Second-year pro Brandin Podziemski started the second half in place of Waters III.

Starting in place of De'Anthony Melton, who is dealing with a sprained left ACL, Waters III was having a solid game before exiting. He finished the game with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field and 2 of 3 from 3-point range in 11 minutes of action.

Waters III was a DNP (Coach's Decision) in the last two Warriors games, but he was back in the rotation Friday.

Now the Warriors will wait to see if Waters III is forced to miss extended time.

