Daunting Luka assignment is key to Warriors' win over Mavericks

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Zena Keita and Monte Poole at 4 p.m. PT today from Chase Center, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

SAN FRANCISCO – Luka Dončić was among the last Dallas Mavericks to leave the practice floor Monday, and what a sight he was, right ankle covered in an ice wrap the size of a volleyball, right knee hidden beneath another 10 pounds of ice.

When someone commented on the ice costume, Dončić offered a dab of humor.

“Getting old,” the 25-year-old Slovenian star said, flashing a grin.

The Warriors won’t buy into any of that Tuesday night at Chase Center, where they face Dončić and the Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., though it could be delayed by the pregame ceremony to honor the return of former Golden State great Klay Thompson.

That Dončić is on the official afternoon injury report, listed as “probable” with a left groin strain, won’t distract the Warriors from the fact that his name is in boldface atop their scouting report. Containing Luka is the surest route to beating Dallas.

First man up will be Andrew Wiggins – if he’s cleared the play. He’s listed on the afternoon injury report as questionable with a lower back strain. His work against Dončić in the 2022 Western Conference Finals was crucial to the Warriors ousting Dallas in five games. Luka shot 41.5 percent from the field while taking as many shots as the Mavs’ next two scorers, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie, both of whom were more efficient.

When Wiggins gets an occasional respite – or can’t go at all – the Warriors have options. They’ll turn to Jonathan Kuminga – who also could see plenty of Klay Thompson. They’ll try Kyle Anderson, with Draymond Green also getting a few turns.

Dončić, 6-foot-7 and listed at 230 pounds, will see a rotating crew of defenders who can’t afford to overlook his struggles over the last four games, during which he shot 42.5 percent from the field, including 36.8 percent from deep.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

They also know he scored 115 points (28.8 per game) during that span.

The goal when facing Dončić never changes. It is to avoid letting him dictate tempo (slow) and orchestrate his team’s offense, while simultaneously trying to make him put forth a steady effort on defense.

Sure, the Mavericks have other scoring threats, namely Kyrie Irving and Thompson. Klay is struggling, but Irving is sizzling, shooting 63.4 percent from the field, including 50 percent from deep over his last four games. He’ll see plenty of De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II.

But Dončić is priority one for the Warriors. They would like to make him look “old.” It’s easier said than done.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast