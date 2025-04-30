Why Parsons believes Warriors' Butler trade better than Luka-to-Lakers

Both the Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off stunning blockbuster deals at this year's NBA trade deadline.

Jimmy Butler left behind a messy situation in Miami and landed in Golden State, while Luka Dončić, unbeknownst to him, was shipped to Southern California in a move that sent shockwaves throughout the entire sports world.

Each star made an instant impact on their respective teams, guiding them to a trip to the postseason and securing a first-round playoff series. Now with a bit more time to digest the original news of each trade, FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" crew evaluated the moves and chose which team made the better trade.

"It's the Warriors and Jimmy Butler," former NBA forward Chandler Parsons said. "The impact he made. This team was dead in the water. The window was closing. ... Then we bring in Jimmy Butler. This team has just taken off to a whole new level. And I think we can judge Luka's impact further down the road. The guy's 25, 26 years old. I think his impact will come. The Lakers were already good with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Do I think they got better with Luka? 100 percent. But there's no denying the impact that Jimmy Butler has had on [the Warriors].

"They went from a team that was on the fringe of even making the playoffs. I think they were the 11th seed when they made the trade all the way up to the seventh seed, where they could've been even higher than that. And now they're a team that's a real contender. Once they get past this round, they got a chance to win next round, too. Jimmy Butler's impact is 100 percent more valuable than anybody right now at the deadline."

The numbers don't lie.

The Warriors are 25-8 with Butler in their lineup and 26-27 without. The Lakers are 19-13 with Dončić and 32-22 without.

And currently, Golden State holds a 3-1 playoff series lead over the Houston Rockets and is one win away from advancing to the Western Conference semifinals. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is on the brink of a first-round exit down 3-1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In 28 regular-season games with the Lakers, Dončić averaged 28.2 points on 43.8 percent shooting, with 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.1 minutes.

Butler averaged 17.9 points on 47.6 percent shooting in 30 regular-season contests with the Warriors, adding 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 32.7 minutes.

Maybe only time will tell the true impact each player will have on their teams, but as of now, Parsons is pretty confident the Warriors have the edge.

