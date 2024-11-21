Dunleavy confident Podz will “step up” amid slow offensive start

Slumps don’t last forever.

Despite a slow offensive start to the 2024-25 NBA season for Warriors second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, general manager Mike Dunleavy is convinced the 21-year-old soon will regain the same form that powered his electrifying rookie season.

Dunleavy, after all, suggests that Podziemski is falling behind in just one category compared to his All-Rookie campaign last season.

“I think the good news for Brandin at this point is the ball isn’t going to the basket for him,” Dunleavy told Bonta Hill, Festus Ezeli and Chris Mullin during "Warriors Pregame Live" on Wednesday.

“He’s not shooting the ball great, but he’s doing everything else at a high level, like he did last year. We’re really talking about correcting one thing. He’ll come around. He’ll get there. Mully, like you always used to tell me, ‘Ge the work in. Relax. Go out there and let it fly.’”

Despite Golden State’s blazing start – powered by effective shooting –, Podziemski is in the midst of a sophomore slump-esque start.

Podziemski is averaging 7.8 points per game while shooting 38 percent from the floor and an underwhelming 19.1 percent from three-point range. Last season, Podziemski shot 38.5 percent from beyond the arc despite only taking 3.2 deep shots per game.

Golden State, on the other hand, ranks second in the league in three-point percentage, with an impressive 39 percent from beyond the arc.

With teammate De'Anthony Melton set to undergo season-ending ACL surgery, could the expected upcoming uptick in minutes ignite a much-needed turnaround for Podziemski?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Dunleavy believes so.

“I think it’s all going to change for him, but he’ll have more opportunities certainly with De’Anthony out, as will some other guys,” Dunleavy added. “I know Brandin will step up.”

With coach Steve Kerr’s starting rotation taking an unexpected hit, Podziemski is in the ideal position to put an end to an inarguable slump.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast