Why Dunleavy believes Butler gives Warriors an Iguodala-like star

Years later, the Warriors finally have traces of retired franchise legend Andre Iguodala’s game back on the floor.

But how exactly did general manager MIke Dunleavey do that?

Insert veteran wing Jimmy Butler, who was acquired by the Warriors before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. Since then, the 35-year-old has had a staggering impact on the court, lifting the team in almost every statistical category.

Dunleavy explained to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole and Bonta Hill on the latest episode of “Dubs Talk” how Butler brought Golden State something they haven’t had since Iguodala.

“It has,” Dunleavy agreed with Poole and Hill on Butler's instant impact. "It’s a small sample size. We’re just getting going here, six, seven games.

“We don’t want to overreact, but we’re seeing some stuff that, frankly, we needed. And I think people on the outside say, ‘Hey, you need a second-best player. You need a secondary scorer.’

The six-time NBA All-Star has been exactly that for coach Steve Kerr, averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists across his first seven games in a Golden State uniform.

As a result, the Warriors own a 6-1 record with Butler, who, to Dunleavy, shares a similar playing style with the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

And, yes, Iguodala’s recent emotional jersey retirement ceremony made it that much easier for Dunleavy to make the connection.

“And Jimmy can do all of those things, but the smaller things that he brings …,” Dunleavy added. “We just retired Andre’s jersey yesterday [and it] made you think of the other things that Andre brought, and Jimmy brings some of those things on both ends of the court.

“[It’s] just the cerebralness, the simple playmaking, the passing. We just haven’t had that here in a few years. Him bringing that to the table will be great.”

Iguadola played a pivotal role in turning the franchise from a contender into a dynasty.

Now, only time will tell if Butler can help keep whatever of it is left alive.

