Warriors introduce Mike Dunleavy Jr. as new general manager

The new general manager of the Golden State Warriors has some large shoes to fill.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. started that attempt on Monday by speaking to the media for the first time as the team's GM during a briefing held at Chase Center in San Francisco.

This isn’t the first time Warriors fans have met Dunleavy. He’s been known in the Bay Area since 2002, when the Warriors selected the Duke product with the third overall pick in that year’s draft.

Dunleavy didn’t do much to distinguish himself in Oakland over his five years with the squad. His greatest contribution as a player may have been being sent off to the Indiana Pacers as part of the deal that brought back Steven Jackson and Al Harrington – two vital components of Golden State's magical “We Believe” playoff team.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But Dunleavy carved out a niche for himself in the NBA as a player who provided sharp shooting and consistency in limited roles. And when his career ended in 2017, it was his very first team that jumped at the chance to bring him back as a pro scout.

Fast forward to Monday. Dunleavy, as the Warriors’ Vice President of Basketball Operations, was quickly tapped as a possible successor to GM Bob Myers after Myers announced his resignation. When the promotion was announced, though, Dunleavy expressed some hesitation about taking over for the two-time executive of the year.

“I gotta be honest,” Dunleavy said, relaying a conversation he had with Myers, “I’m a little uncomfortable taking your job.”

“Come on, Dunleavy,” Myers reportedly replied. “It’s not like you’re taking an organ.”

While that may be true, many considered Myers the brains behind the Warriors dynasty that capture four championships in eight seasons. Replacing him comes with a daunting series of headaches.

First on the agenda is the NBA Draft. That takes place this Thursday, and the Warriors own the 19th overall pick.

But the more pressing issue is the future of Draymond Green. The mercurial forward announced through his agent Monday that he’s declining the player option in his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Dunleavy reiterated Monday what’s been the sentiment of the organization all offseason: they want Green back in the Bay next year.

“We really want Draymond back,” said Dunleavy. “What he means to this organization, this team, in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him, so that's very important."

The draft and a free agent with the magnitude and stature of Green would be a lot for seasoned GMs to tackle. Add in a new collective bargaining agreement and a hefty luxury tax bill to navigate, plus the uncertain futures of youngsters like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, and you have a veritable minefield of challenges through which this rookie will be seeking to tiptoe.

How does Dunleavy see it all going?

“We certainly have some work cut out for us,” he said. “But I think the future is bright.”