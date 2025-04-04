Warriors guard Moses Moody put Lakers wing Austin Reaves on a poster Thursday night, but the referees didn't play along.

Moody threw down a dunk of the year candidate in the first quarter of the Warriors' game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Upon replay review, the officials determined that the fourth-year guard committed an offensive foul.

MOSES MOODY POSTER ... but it got overturned. 😔



Did the refs get this right?!?!pic.twitter.com/lkBqRj4LuD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 4, 2025

Reaves had his feet set outside the restricted area, leading to the overturned call.

Moody, starting his 28th game of the season, has played an instrumental part in the Warriors' midseason turnaround and he almost had his moment of the season.

