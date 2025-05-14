NBA fines Draymond $50K for ‘inappropriate' sideline remark in Game 3

Draymond Green has been penalized for his viral sideline antics in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA fined the Warriors forward $50,000 for "making an inappropriate comment that questions the integrity of game officials," per an announcement released Wednesday by the NBA's president of league operations, Byron Spruell.

With just over 15 seconds remaining in the contest and the Warriors down by eight points, Green was seen mouthing something to his teammates as he stood along Golden State's bench after fouling out of the game.

Professional lip readers on the internet speculated that he was saying something about the point spread, as Minnesota entered the contest as a 5.5-point favorite over Golden State.

Draymond Green reportedly mouthing “spread is 5.5” to teammates with 15 seconds left.



The Warriors hit a 3 on the next possession to cover and lose by 5

After the Warriors timeout, Jonathan Kuminga ended up knocking own a 22-foot 3-pointer to tighten the deficit to five points as they lost 102-97.

This isn't the first time a player has done such an act toward officials, with Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert rubbing his fingers together in a money-sign gesture directed at refs during their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets last year.

Gobert was fined $75,000.

Green, likely acting out of frustration with his own performance, finished with two points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes in the Game 3 loss.

His Warriors have lost three straight games and face elimination in a must-win Game 5 against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night in Minnesota. Green shouldn't be worried about anything else but a win to force a Game 6 back in the Bay.

