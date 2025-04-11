NBA playoff scenarios: How Warriors can punch ticket Friday

After an up-and-down 2024-25 NBA season with many twists and turns, the Warriors officially can punch their ticket to the playoffs on Friday.

However, they will need plenty of help.

If Golden State (47-33) wins its game against the Portland Trail Blazers (35-45) on Friday at Moda Center and both the Memphis Grizzlies (47-33) and Minnesota Timberwolves (47-33) lose their respective games to the Denver Nuggets (48-32) and Brooklyn Nets (26-54), the Warriors will secure one of the Western Conference's six playoff seeds.

Postseason scenarios for Friday, April 11 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zbQ5PZLa7I — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 11, 2025

The Warriors are heavily favored (-14.5 points) to beat the Blazers, and while Memphis has a tough game against Denver at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena, Minnesota is a whopping -20.5-point favorite over Brooklyn at 6 p.m. at Target Center.

Which means even if Golden State takes care of business against Portland and Memphis loses to Denver, the Warriors would need the NBA Draft lottery-bound Nets to upset the Timberwolves at home.

That outcome is unlikely, but certainly not impossible ...

