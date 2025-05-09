Timberwolves investigating ‘racially charged comments' at Draymond

Draymond Green's postgame comments raised some eyebrows after accusing the NBA of having an "agenda" against him following the Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at Target Center.

The Timberwolves on Friday morning released a statement that provided a bit more clarity on what occurred off the court that might have led to Green's remarks.

Minnesota Timberwolves Statement on Fan Ejection: pic.twitter.com/vJvAqLSz7b — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) May 9, 2025

A video shared to social media by a fan at the game showed Green going back and forth with a fan or fans while he was keeping warm on the stationary bike in the tunnel during the fourth quarter.

There has yet to be any more information on the second person referenced in the Timberwolves' statement, but as they noted, they will continue to investigate the matter.

“I’m not an angry Black man,” Green told reporters after Golden State's 117-93 loss. “I’m a very successful, educated Black man, with a great family. And I’m great at basketball. Great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

Green was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter for hitting Naz Reid in the face, but given his passionate postgame comments, there had to be more to the story.

Details of that might or might not unveil as time passes, but Green and the Warriors know their focus is on basketball.

