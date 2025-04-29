Adams admirably defends Draymond amid fiery Warriors-Rockets series

Game recognizes game, and competitors recognize competitors.

Amid a tense and fiery first-round NBA playoff series between the Warriors and Rockets, Houston center Steven Adams came to the defense of Draymond Green after Golden State's down-to-the-wire Game 4 win.

When asked if Green's antics "annoy" him, Adams offered an admirable response.

"It's just part of the game. It's highly competitive out there," Adams said postgame (h/t @funakistats on X). "As you know, the playoffs is a different level of competition from the regular season. Look, people are just playing hard. People play really hard, sometimes things happen.

"It's not ill intention. I think you're just trying to win."

Class act.

Despite Green's reputation in the league, Adams didn't hold that against the four-time NBA champion and simply noted it's all in good competition.

But the reporter continued to instigate, asking if Adams views Green's actions as "inside the bounds," which, again, Adams shared a wholesome reply.

"Oh, yeah. That's what the refs are there for, mate," Adams said. "If there's anything outside of that, the refs will call it. It has nothing to do with what we think. You don't need to waste your time speculating any of that. We've got enough to think about in the game. The referees' job is to make sure they stay within the boundaries."

Well, there you have it.

If the team's veteran big man doesn't have a problem with what Green -- or anyone else -- is doing, no one else should, either.

