Report: Clark declines NBA All-Star 3-point contest with Steph, Klay

A WNBA-NBA crossover at NBA All-Star Weekend with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark appears less likely to be a reality this year.

Clark informed the NBA she is leaning against participating in a 3-point shootout at the annual showcase next month in the Bay Area, the Sports Business Journal's Tom Friend reported Wednesday morning, citing sources, but league officials remain in contact with Clark's representatives.

The Indiana Fever star is not interested in shooting 3s off of a ball rack, Friend added, citing sources, considering most of Clark's shots from beyond the arc are catch-and-shoot treys and/or shots off the dribble.

However, the possibility still exists that Clark could still accept the invitation, Friend reported, citing sources, with another possibility being an NBA player such as Curry reciprocate the effort and join the WNBA All-Star Game in a similar 3-point shootout.

“I wouldn’t say it’s over until the thing happens,’’ a source told Friend of Clark’s decision. “A lot of this stuff comes together very, very late.’’

ESPN's Shams Charania later shared a similar report, adding Clark prefers her first 3-point contest to be at the WNBA All-Star event in Indianapolis this summer.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will not participate in NBA All-Star special 3-point shootout in San Francisco and “wants her first three-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis this summer,” her representatives at Excel Sports said today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2025

In her rookie WNBA season with Indiana, Clark averaged 19.2 points on 41.7-percent shooting from the field and 34.4 percent from 3-point range, adding 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.4 minutes through 40 games.

Curry and Ionescu made basketball history last year as they competed in a 3-point shootout at the 2024 All-Star Weekend. The Warriors superstar took the crown, but he and Ionescu hinted at potentially doing a similar competition in the future, even teasing a possible twist.

"Well we've been talking about finding different ways to change this up next year," Ionescu, sitting next to Curry, told reporters last year. "I think he has a partner in mind that's going to join him. So I'm open to any partner that can help me win and take that belt that he has away from him."

We asked Sabrina Ionescu and Steph if Caitlin Clark would be a possible addition to their 3-point contest next year. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RRfZWvoL2j — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 18, 2024

No "partner in mind" comes quicker than Curry's forever Splash Bro, Thompson.

And with Clark's impact on women's basketball, her name began to be tossed around. Two months later, Charania reported that a 2 v. 2 competition with Clark, Ionescu, Curry and Thompson was in the works, with Bay Area native and Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter Damian Lillard also being a possible candidate for the contest.

The NBA has been trying to spruce up the annual event, but until something or someone convinces her otherwise, it's likely Clark will decline the invitation.

