Giannis Antetokounmpo

Report: Giannis to miss Warriors vs. Bucks game with calf strain

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly will be without their best player for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors at Fiserv Forum.

Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Monday's game against Golden State and will be sidelined throughout the next week due to a mild calf strain, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

As Charania mentioned, Antetokounmpo, who was selected to his ninth NBA All-Star Game this season, also will miss the festivities next weekend in San Francisco.

In 41 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game on 60.8-percent shooting from the field.

Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will rely on veteran point guard Damian Lillard and newly acquired forward Kyle Kuzma for scoring in Monday's game against the Warriors.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler Feb 7

Butler's arrival gives achy, fatigued Steph vital shot of support

Jimmy Butler Feb 6

How Butler fits in with Steph, Warriors' puzzling offense

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us