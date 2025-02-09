Report: Giannis to miss Warriors vs. Bucks game with calf strain

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly will be without their best player for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors at Fiserv Forum.

Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Monday's game against Golden State and will be sidelined throughout the next week due to a mild calf strain, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined through the next week due to a mild calf strain and will miss the NBA All-Star Game next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo, out since Feb. 2, is expected to return to action shortly after All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/wl8Lu6yWNq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2025

As Charania mentioned, Antetokounmpo, who was selected to his ninth NBA All-Star Game this season, also will miss the festivities next weekend in San Francisco.

In 41 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game on 60.8-percent shooting from the field.

Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will rely on veteran point guard Damian Lillard and newly acquired forward Kyle Kuzma for scoring in Monday's game against the Warriors.

