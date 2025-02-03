Report: Butler unwilling to sign Warriors contract extension

It appears the Warriors are out on the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes ... for now.

Golden State has been connected to Butler for months, and with the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline just four days away, the Miami Heat forward recently told the Warriors he is unwilling to sign a contract extension with the team if he were to be traded there, and the talks between the two teams have ended for now, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Sunday night, citing sources.

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has communicated to the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there & therefore trade talks to send him to Golden State have ended for now, sources told ESPN. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 3, 2025

With Golden State out of the running for Butler, at least for now, and with the Chicago Bulls reportedly sending guard/forward Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade that shipped star point guard De'Aaron Fox off to the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors' trade options appear to be thinning.

The Heat have suspended Butler on two separate occasions this season, most recently for an indefinite period of time, after the 35-year-old violated numerous team rules. However, in the 25 games Butler has played, he's averaged 17 points per game, his lowest total since the 2013-14 season, with 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 54 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range.

Butler's sixth season with the Heat has been nothing short of tumultuous, and with the Warriors reportedly no longer in the mix, perhaps it's for the best for Golden State.

